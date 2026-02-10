iShares MSCI Japan ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 9,177 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 53% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,988 call options.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Japan ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. RoundAngle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 25,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,704,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of EWJ traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,930,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,529,607. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $59.84 and a 12 month high of $93.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day moving average of $81.59.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

