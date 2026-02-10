Graham (NYSE:GHM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

GHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings raised Graham from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Noble Financial cut shares of Graham from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graham presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Graham Trading Up 3.3%

GHM stock opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. Graham has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $87.95. The company has a market cap of $965.97 million, a P/E ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.66.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. Graham had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graham will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHM. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in Graham by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 130.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth $215,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 30.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Graham by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) is a U.S.-based industrial engineering company that designs, manufactures and services vacuum and heat transfer equipment. Its core offerings include liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, heat exchangers and custom-engineered vacuum systems. These products play a critical role in energy-intensive industries, where reliable removal of non-condensable gases and efficient heat exchange are vital to process performance.

The company’s technologies find application across a range of end markets, including power generation, petrochemical, oil and gas, LNG, and semiconductor manufacturing.

