Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded by TD Cowen to Strong-Buy Rating

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Mizuho set a $47.00 price objective on Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Antero Resources Stock Down 0.3%

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

AR stock opened at $34.25 on Monday. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $44.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,732,790 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after buying an additional 161,366 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 170,073 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 38,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 626,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after buying an additional 125,136 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company’s operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero’s portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

