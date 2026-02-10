Similarweb Ltd. $SMWB Shares Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,866 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.45% of Similarweb worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Similarweb by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Similarweb by 3.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 98,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Similarweb by 9.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Similarweb by 29.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its stake in Similarweb by 12.4% during the second quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 117,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMWB shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Similarweb from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Similarweb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

Shares of NYSE:SMWB opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.49 million, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.09. Similarweb Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 78.25%. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.95 million. Analysts expect that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB) is a digital intelligence company that provides insights into website and mobile app performance. Its cloud-based platform aggregates and analyzes data on global web traffic, user engagement, and referral sources, enabling businesses to benchmark their digital presence against competitors. The company’s core offering includes metrics on audience behavior, traffic acquisition channels, and industry trends, which are designed to inform strategic decisions in marketing, sales, and product development.

Similarweb’s platform delivers a suite of tools for market research, competitor analysis, and performance optimization.

