ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:SMHB)

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0697 per share on Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Trading Down 1.6%
SMHB opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $5.53.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Company Profile
