Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Stock Price Down 12.4% – Time to Sell?

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.29 and last traded at C$5.49. Approximately 6,922,255 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 2,023,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.27.
Vizsla Silver News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Vizsla Silver this week:
- Neutral Sentiment: Vizsla issued an update saying employees were abducted and that it is coordinating with local authorities and implementing security measures; the company’s statement is ongoing and provided limited operational detail. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage explains the sharp sell-off as investors pricing in operational and geopolitical risk at the Pánuco area; coverage frames the drop as a risk-repricing event rather than a change in underlying resources. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Canadian Mining Journal reports the firm has “confirmed the fate” of the kidnapped workers — this confirmation raises the potential for severe near-term impacts: paused or reduced operations, higher security and insurance costs, regulatory scrutiny, reputational damage, and possible delays to production and exploration. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares have fallen sharply on the news, reflecting investor concern about operational continuity and short-term cash/financing implications; volatility and downside risk are elevated until the company provides clear operational and safety guidance. Read More.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZLA shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$9.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. National Bankshares set a C$7.75 price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.38.
Vizsla Silver Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.27. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.50 and a beta of 1.74.
Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Vizsla Silver Company Profile
Vizsla Silver Corp is a junior mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The property contains quartz-carbonate veins with workings defining both steeply plunging and sub-horizontal ore shoots. Mineralization occurs as silver sulphides including argentite and acanthite, native gold, electrum and native silver associated with pyrite, minor galena, sphalerite and rare chalcopyrite.
