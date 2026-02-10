1,430 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,430 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobam raised its position in EMCOR Group by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 target price on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $698.83.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $777.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $661.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $648.67. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $320.89 and a 52-week high of $787.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.17.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

