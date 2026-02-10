John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.20 and last traded at $45.09, with a volume of 576817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.49.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Trading Up 1.3%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,131,000 after acquiring an additional 155,695 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 839,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after buying an additional 28,029 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 559,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 325,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the second quarter worth $12,146,000.

About John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.