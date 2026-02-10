Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director James Abernethy Sells 1,000 Shares

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) Director James Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $38,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 72,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,646.84. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
PEBK stock opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $210.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.49. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $39.46.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 17.30%.
PEBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 116.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina, that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Peoples Bank. The company provides a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services tailored to individuals, small businesses, and municipal clients in the western region of North Carolina.
Through its community banking network, Peoples Bancorp offers deposit products such as checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside consumer and commercial lending solutions.
