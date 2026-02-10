Head-To-Head Analysis: Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) and Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Advantage Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvopetro Energy $45.52 million 4.55 $16.30 million $0.52 10.84 Advantage Energy $396.54 million 3.41 $15.85 million $0.25 32.36

Volatility and Risk

Alvopetro Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advantage Energy. Alvopetro Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Energy has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Advantage Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvopetro Energy 37.69% 22.24% 17.66% Advantage Energy 9.39% 3.75% 2.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Advantage Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alvopetro Energy and Advantage Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvopetro Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Advantage Energy 0 4 2 0 2.33

About Alvopetro Energy

(Get Free Report)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. Advantage Energy Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.