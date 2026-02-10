Galiano Gold (GAU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 13, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

Galiano Gold Trading Up 7.6%

NYSEAMERICAN GAU opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Galiano Gold has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $732.61 million, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galiano Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 44.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,823,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,240 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Galiano Gold by 465.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,551,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after buying an additional 6,215,190 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Galiano Gold by 3,458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,166,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021,749 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Galiano Gold by 7,622.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,885,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 227.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,490,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,689 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galiano Gold

(Get Free Report)

Galiano Gold Incorporated is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company listed on the NYSE American under the symbol GAU. The company’s primary focus is the acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold deposits in the Americas. Galiano Gold pursues a value-driven strategy to build gold resources by identifying high-potential projects, conducting systematic drilling programs and advancing resource definition toward a development decision.

Galiano Gold’s flagship asset is the Oko West and Oko East gold project located in the Essequibo region of Guyana, where multiple oxide and primary gold mineralized zones have been outlined through extensive drilling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.