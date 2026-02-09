Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 932,919 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 587,810 shares.The stock last traded at $24.4450 and had previously closed at $24.47.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.1019 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th.
The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.
