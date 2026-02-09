Citigroup Lowers O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $110.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial set a $107.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho set a $105.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,492,810. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $85.55 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,190. This trade represents a 42.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $238,585.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836.68. This trade represents a 98.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,404.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,834,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,105,396,000 after purchasing an additional 73,596,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,424.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,179,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,351,014,000 after buying an additional 34,740,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,443.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,679,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,130,866,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,317.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,651,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,894,000 after buying an additional 16,406,181 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,820.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,116,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,272,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382,074 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do?it?yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

