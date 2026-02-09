Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Price

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.92% from the company’s previous close.

EQR has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $73.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.58.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $63.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $781.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.35 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.940-0.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 6.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.3% in the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

