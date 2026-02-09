Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Desjardins downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, December 11th.

NYSE VET opened at $10.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $10.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,214,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,161,000 after buying an additional 359,878 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 22.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,512,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,731,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,005,000 after purchasing an additional 73,242 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,592,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after buying an additional 3,029,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,863,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after buying an additional 631,655 shares during the period. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Inc is a Canadian-based international oil and gas producer headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Established in 1994, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves through its wholly owned and joint venture assets. Vermilion’s upstream operations target a balance of oil and gas projects across various regions, with an emphasis on high-quality resource plays that can deliver stable cash flow and long-term reserves replacement.

Vermilion’s product portfolio includes light and medium crude oil, heavy oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

