Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Endava from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Endava from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Endava from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $16.43.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $5.47 on Friday. Endava has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The company has a market cap of $307.46 million, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 6.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,661,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,088,000 after buying an additional 220,465 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Endava by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,029,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,921 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Endava by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,606,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 389,970 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,288,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after buying an additional 338,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Endava by 16.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,271,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,485,000 after acquiring an additional 175,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava PLC is a publicly traded technology services company specializing in digital transformation and agile software development. The firm helps enterprise clients design, build and manage custom software solutions across industries such as financial services, payments, retail, telecommunications and media. Its service offerings span end-to-end product design, customer experience, application development, quality engineering, DevOps, automation and artificial intelligence, all delivered through agile methodologies.

Founded in 2000, Endava has grown from a small software provider into a global IT partner.

