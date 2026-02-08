Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) and Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) Head-To-Head Survey

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Freightos has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Freightos alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Freightos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Freightos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freightos $23.78 million 4.42 -$22.49 million ($0.48) -4.27 Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz $4.82 billion 3.05 $2.18 billion $11.09 6.65

This table compares Freightos and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has higher revenue and earnings than Freightos. Freightos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Freightos and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freightos -82.31% -47.17% -32.99% Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz 30.35% 55.31% 11.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Freightos and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freightos 1 0 0 0 1.00 Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz 1 3 1 0 2.00

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a consensus price target of $96.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.00%. Given Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is more favorable than Freightos.

Summary

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz beats Freightos on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freightos

(Get Free Report)

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics. In addition, it provides digital customs brokerage services. The company is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

(Get Free Report)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants. This segment offers shopping transactions, regular household bills, and peer to peer payments for consumers; accepts payment online and in store, issue and settle invoices, pay suppliers and monitor merchant turnover. It also provides proprietary data facilities informed decision making across multiple areas of business. Its Marketplace Platform segment connects online, and offline merchants and consumers enabling merchants to enhance its sales through an omni channel strategy and enable consumers to buy products and services from various merchants. This segment also operates marketplace through m-commerce, a mobile solution for shopping in person which consumers can use e-commerce to shop anywhere, anytime with free delivery; Kaspi Travel allows consumers to book domestic and international flights and package holidays, domestic rail tickets. It also enhances merchants sales by connecting payments and fintech products, Kapsi advertising, and other delivery services. The Fintech Platform segment provides consumers with BNPL, finance, and savings products and merchants with merchant finance services through super apps and Kapsi.kz Super app. It also involved in the banking; distressed asset management; real estate business; payment processing; online travel; and storage and processing of information services. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Almaty, the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Receive News & Ratings for Freightos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freightos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.