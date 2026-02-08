Comparing Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) & Brera (NASDAQ:BREA)

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) and Brera (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golden Matrix Group and Brera”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Matrix Group $151.12 million 0.53 -$1.48 million ($0.05) -11.41 Brera $2.89 million 0.51 -$4.79 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Golden Matrix Group has higher revenue and earnings than Brera.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Golden Matrix Group and Brera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Matrix Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Brera 1 0 0 0 1.00

Golden Matrix Group currently has a consensus target price of $2.53, indicating a potential upside of 344.21%. Given Golden Matrix Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Golden Matrix Group is more favorable than Brera.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Matrix Group and Brera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Matrix Group -3.00% -3.69% -2.06% Brera N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of Golden Matrix Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Brera shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Golden Matrix Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Golden Matrix Group has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brera has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Golden Matrix Group beats Brera on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers. The company also provides services and resells third party gaming content to licensed online gaming distributors. Its platform is accessed through desktop and mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Source Gold Corp. and changed its name to Golden Matrix Group, Inc. in April 2016. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

