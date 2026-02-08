Ucore Rare Metals (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.23 and traded as high as $5.88. Ucore Rare Metals shares last traded at $5.7375, with a volume of 379,613 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UURAF shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Ucore Rare Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Ucore Rare Metals in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Ucore Rare Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ucore Rare Metals

Ucore Rare Metals Stock Up 13.6%

About Ucore Rare Metals

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25.

(Get Free Report)

Ucore Rare Metals Inc is a Canadian mineral exploration and technology development company specializing in rare earth elements (REE) and other critical metals. The company’s flagship asset is the Separation Rapids Rare Earth Project in Ontario, where it is advancing resource definition, metallurgical testing and environmental studies. Ucore’s exploration portfolio also includes satellite targets for nickel, copper and uranium, reflecting a strategic focus on metals that underpin high-technology, clean-energy and defense applications.

Beyond exploration, Ucore is developing proprietary separation and processing technologies to establish a domestic supply chain for rare earth oxides.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ucore Rare Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucore Rare Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.