Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.31.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th.

TSE ENB opened at C$68.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$150.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$56.51 and a 12 month high of C$70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$65.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.16.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.64 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.511912 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 146.76%.

At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil and renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We’re investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on more than a century of operating conventional energy infrastructure and two decades of experience in renewable power. We’re advancing new technologies including hydrogen, renewable natural gas, and carbon capture and storage.

