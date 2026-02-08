Head to Head Contrast: Alternate Health (OTCMKTS:AHGIF) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) and Alternate Health (OTCMKTS:AHGIF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Outset Medical and Alternate Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 1 1 2 1 2.60 Alternate Health 0 0 0 0 0.00

Outset Medical currently has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 137.04%. Given Outset Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Alternate Health.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Outset Medical has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alternate Health has a beta of -279.55, suggesting that its stock price is 28,055% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Outset Medical and Alternate Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical -73.12% -71.37% -30.11% Alternate Health N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Outset Medical and Alternate Health”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $113.69 million 0.72 -$127.98 million ($13.05) -0.34 Alternate Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alternate Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outset Medical.

Summary

Outset Medical beats Alternate Health on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outset Medical

(Get Free Report)

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables. It also provides Tablo Data Ecosystem, including TabloHub, a customer-facing portal; MyTablo, a patient-facing portal; and TabloDash, an internal data analytics platform. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Alternate Health

(Get Free Report)

Alternate Health Corp., a diversified healthcare company, provides cloud based software solutions in Canada. It offers medical practice and controlled substance management software, blood analysis and toxicology labs, clinical research, continuing education programs, nutraceutical products, and security and control services to the medical cannabis industry. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.