Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on APTV. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Aptiv from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aptiv from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

APTV opened at $82.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average of $79.11. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $88.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,959 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,515. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

