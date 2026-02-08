Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

PDLB has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ponce Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Ponce Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ponce Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Ponce Financial Group Stock Performance

Ponce Financial Group stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. Ponce Financial Group has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $406.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34.

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $31.41 million for the quarter. Ponce Financial Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, analysts expect that Ponce Financial Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ponce Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ponce Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ponce Financial Group by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 40.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 21,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ponce Financial Group

Ponce Financial Group, Inc (NASDAQ: PDLB) is a bank holding company based in Puerto Rico. Through its primary subsidiary, Banco Ponce, the company offers a range of commercial and retail banking services tailored to individuals, small businesses and corporate clients across the island.

The company’s core business activities include deposit-taking, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage origination and servicing, and treasury management solutions. In addition to traditional banking products, Ponce Financial Group provides cash management, electronic banking and wealth management services designed to support the financial needs of its diverse client base.

Ponce Financial Group operates exclusively in Puerto Rico, serving both urban and rural communities through its branch network.

