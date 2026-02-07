Head-To-Head Review: Adamant Dri Processing And Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) versus NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE)

Adamant Dri Processing And Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG – Get Free Report) and NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Adamant Dri Processing And Minerals Group has a beta of 5.99, suggesting that its stock price is 499% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexGen Energy has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adamant Dri Processing And Minerals Group and NexGen Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamant Dri Processing And Minerals Group N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A NexGen Energy N/A N/A -$56.60 million ($0.41) -26.90

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.4% of NexGen Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Adamant Dri Processing And Minerals Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of NexGen Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Adamant Dri Processing And Minerals Group and NexGen Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamant Dri Processing And Minerals Group N/A N/A N/A NexGen Energy N/A -21.35% -14.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Adamant Dri Processing And Minerals Group and NexGen Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamant Dri Processing And Minerals Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 NexGen Energy 1 1 4 1 2.71

Summary

NexGen Energy beats Adamant Dri Processing And Minerals Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adamant Dri Processing And Minerals Group

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of digital implementation plans for exhibition center projects and display booths, and model designs for various exhibition centers and real estate. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Eagle, Idaho. Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group is a subsidiary of Global Strategies, Inc.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

