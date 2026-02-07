Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00. 49,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 61,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $450.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EELV. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 152,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

