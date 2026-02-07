iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE) Stock Price Down 0% – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $25.48. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.4804.

iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48.

iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (ISZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of the natural log of their market capitalization. ISZE was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

