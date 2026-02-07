Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Omron had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 2.80%. Omron updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.960-0.960 EPS.

Omron Trading Up 17.0%

Omron stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. Omron has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Omron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Omron

Omron Corporation (OTCMKTS: OMRNY) is a global leader in automation, sensing, and control technologies. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of products and solutions for industrial, healthcare and social systems applications. Its core business segments include industrial automation—featuring programmable logic controllers, sensors, relays, servo motors and temperature controllers—and healthcare products such as blood pressure monitors, digital thermometers and nebulizers.

Founded in 1933 by Kazuma Tateishi in Kyoto, Japan, Omron began with the development of the first Japanese automatic timer.

