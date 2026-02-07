Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX is Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,454 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF worth $12,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 105,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 67,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 136,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 49,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

