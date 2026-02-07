Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Williams Trading set a $300.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Corpay to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.00.

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $352.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $313.85 and its 200 day moving average is $304.82. Corpay has a one year low of $252.84 and a one year high of $391.28.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.11. Corpay had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 23.62%.The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. Corpay’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corpay will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven T. Stull bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $314.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,519,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,210,330.18. The trade was a 37.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corpay by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Corpay by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 166,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,254,000 after acquiring an additional 36,225 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Corpay by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Corpay in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

