Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) vs. NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Critical Survey

NRG Energy and Xcel Energy are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NRG Energy and Xcel Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRG Energy 2 1 9 1 2.69 Xcel Energy 1 1 12 3 3.00

NRG Energy presently has a consensus target price of $184.91, indicating a potential upside of 20.63%. Xcel Energy has a consensus target price of $87.60, indicating a potential upside of 15.42%. Given NRG Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NRG Energy is more favorable than Xcel Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRG Energy $28.13 billion 1.17 $1.13 billion $6.69 22.91 Xcel Energy $14.67 billion 3.06 $1.94 billion $3.28 23.14

This table compares NRG Energy and Xcel Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Xcel Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NRG Energy. NRG Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xcel Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

NRG Energy has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcel Energy has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NRG Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Xcel Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. NRG Energy pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xcel Energy pays out 69.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NRG Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Xcel Energy has raised its dividend for 22 consecutive years. Xcel Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.7% of NRG Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Xcel Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of NRG Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Xcel Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NRG Energy and Xcel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRG Energy 4.84% 103.57% 7.38% Xcel Energy 13.76% 10.83% 2.95%

Summary

NRG Energy beats Xcel Energy on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions. It offers retail electricity and energy management, line and surge protection products, HVAC installation, repair and maintenance, home protection products, carbon offsets, back-up power stations, portable power, portable solar, and portable lighting; retail services comprising demand response, commodity sales, energy efficiency, and energy management solutions; and system power, distributed generation, renewable and low-carbon products, carbon management and specialty services, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, and energy advisory services. In addition, the company trades in power, natural gas, and related commodities; environmental products; weather products; and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. It offers its products and services under the NRG, Reliant, Direct Energy, Green Mountain Energy, and Vivint. It serves residential, commercial, government, industrial, and wholesale customers. NRG Energy, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to retail customers, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects and nonregulated assets, as well as procures equipment for the construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company was incorporated in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

