Head to Head Contrast: Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) versus Amarantus Bioscience (OTCMKTS:AMBS)

Amarantus Bioscience (OTCMKTS:AMBS) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of Progyny shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Amarantus Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Progyny shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Amarantus Bioscience and Progyny, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarantus Bioscience 0 0 0 0 0.00 Progyny 0 4 9 0 2.69

Earnings & Valuation

Progyny has a consensus price target of $29.36, indicating a potential upside of 33.78%. Given Progyny’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Progyny is more favorable than Amarantus Bioscience.

This table compares Amarantus Bioscience and Progyny”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarantus Bioscience N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Progyny $1.17 billion 1.62 $54.34 million $0.63 34.84

Progyny has higher revenue and earnings than Amarantus Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Amarantus Bioscience and Progyny’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarantus Bioscience N/A N/A N/A Progyny 4.46% 10.71% 7.27%

Volatility and Risk

Amarantus Bioscience has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progyny has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Progyny beats Amarantus Bioscience on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amarantus Bioscience

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic product candidates in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology, and regenerative medicine. The company's diagnostic products in development include the lymphocyte proliferation (LymPro) test, a diagnostic blood test for Alzheimer's disease; and MSPrecise, a proprietary DNA sequencing assay for the identification of patients with multiple sclerosis. Its therapeutic products in development comprise Eltoprazine, a small molecule drug for the treatment of Parkinson's disease Levadopa-Induced Dyskinesia and attention deficit hyperactivity disorders; and mesencephalic-astrocyte-derived neurotrophic factor for the treatment of various animal models, including retinitis pigmentosa and retinal artery occlusion. It also develops NuroPro, a neurodegenerative disease diagnostic platform with application in Parkinson's disease; BC-SeraPro, an oncology diagnostic platform with application in breast cancer; and PhenoGuard platform for neurrotrophic factor discovery. In addition, the company develops Engineered Skin Substitute (ESS), a cell therapy-based autologous skin replacement product that is in mid-stage clinical development for the treatment of life-threatening severe burns. Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research and Rutgers University. The company was formerly known as Amarantus Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. in April 2013. Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides assistance service programs where various services can be offered through a reimbursement program, including adoption, surrogacy, doula, and travel reimbursement when travel is required to receive medical services. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

