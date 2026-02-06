Anna Marrs Sells 27,425 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total value of $9,599,024.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,103.94. This represents a 57.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

American Express Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of AXP traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $359.26. 3,299,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,870. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.74. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $387.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $247.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.05.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,425,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $14,808,730,000 after buying an additional 581,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,487,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,282,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,746 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,881,546 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,950,095,000 after purchasing an additional 146,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,897,335,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,122,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,701,435,000 after purchasing an additional 24,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

