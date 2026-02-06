JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.94.

NYSE JCI traded up $5.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.66. 3,862,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,458,317. The company has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $68.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Vergnano bought 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $131.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,320.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 37,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,207.88. This represents a 25.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $3,625,909.20. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 66,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,496. This trade represents a 32.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Maseco LLP increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $34,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised guidance — JCI reported $0.89 EPS vs. $0.84 expected and revenue above estimates; management set FY?2026 EPS at $4.70 and Q2 at $1.11, which compressed uncertainty and underpins the rally. Earnings Beat Article

Q1 beat and raised guidance — JCI reported $0.89 EPS vs. $0.84 expected and revenue above estimates; management set FY?2026 EPS at $4.70 and Q2 at $1.11, which compressed uncertainty and underpins the rally. Positive Sentiment: Record backlog and strong order growth — Company cited an ~ $18.2B backlog and double?digit order growth, with data?center and cooling projects boosting revenue visibility and margins. Backlog / Data?Center Demand

Record backlog and strong order growth — Company cited an ~ $18.2B backlog and double?digit order growth, with data?center and cooling projects boosting revenue visibility and margins. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Wells Fargo moved JCI to Overweight and raised its target (signals institutional confirmation of the beat and guidance). Wells Fargo Note

Analyst support — Wells Fargo moved JCI to Overweight and raised its target (signals institutional confirmation of the beat and guidance). Positive Sentiment: Insider buying — Director Mark Vergnano purchased 7,665 shares (~$1.01M), increasing his stake ~25.6%, a constructive vote of confidence after the quarter. SEC Filing

Insider buying — Director Mark Vergnano purchased 7,665 shares (~$1.01M), increasing his stake ~25.6%, a constructive vote of confidence after the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Heavy call?option activity — Unusually large call buying (~19k calls) points to short?term bullish positioning by traders (increases volatility but confirms bullish sentiment).

Heavy call?option activity — Unusually large call buying (~19k calls) points to short?term bullish positioning by traders (increases volatility but confirms bullish sentiment). Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho update — Mizuho raised its price target but kept a Neutral rating; this is mixed and less impactful than an outright upgrade. Mizuho Note

Mizuho update — Mizuho raised its price target but kept a Neutral rating; this is mixed and less impactful than an outright upgrade. Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach — CFO presentations at Citi and Barclays conferences (Feb. 19) increase transparency and could extend the momentum if management provides bullish color. PR Newswire

Investor outreach — CFO presentations at Citi and Barclays conferences (Feb. 19) increase transparency and could extend the momentum if management provides bullish color. Negative Sentiment: Executive share sale disclosed — A large VP sale (~$6.08M) was reported recently; some investors view such sales as profit?taking or rebalancing and it can temper sentiment. Insider Sale

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi?industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building?related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air?conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

