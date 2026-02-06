Insider Buying: Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) Director Buys 1,400 Shares of Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $358.46 per share, with a total value of $501,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,844. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 3.3%

ROP traded up $11.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $362.60. 1,411,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,405. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $343.92 and a 52 week high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $424.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.44%.The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 800.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $398.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $478.53.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

