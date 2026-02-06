Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 6.18% from the stock’s current price.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.39.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

TSE LSPD traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$12.79. 926,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,527. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of C$10.50 and a 1 year high of C$19.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.54.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of C$428.71 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.5970516 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides an omni-channel commerce-enabling SaaS platform. Its software platform provides customers with the functionality it needs to engage with consumers, manage their operations, accepts payments, and grow their business. The company sells its platform through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, Netherlands, Australia, and other countries. It derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.