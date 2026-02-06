Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Given New $88.40 Price Target at HSBC

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at HSBC from $107.00 to $88.40 in a report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s previous close.

CCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.61.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $79.05 on Thursday. Crown Castle has a one year low of $77.89 and a one year high of $115.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.11. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 78.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth approximately $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company’s assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

