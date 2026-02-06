Zerebro (ZEREBRO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.36 Million

Zerebro (ZEREBRO) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, Zerebro has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zerebro has a market capitalization of $7.77 million and $5.36 million worth of Zerebro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zerebro token can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zerebro Profile

Zerebro’s total supply is 999,951,261 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,972,636 tokens. Zerebro’s official message board is warpcast.com/zerebro. Zerebro’s official Twitter account is @0xzerebro. Zerebro’s official website is zerebro.org.

Zerebro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zerebro (ZEREBRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zerebro has a current supply of 999,951,261.155455 with 999,951,031.26464 in circulation. The last known price of Zerebro is 0.00777265 USD and is down -6.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $5,492,535.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zerebro.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerebro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerebro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zerebro using one of the exchanges listed above.

