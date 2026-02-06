ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Invests $1.47 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $25,000. United Community Bank raised its position in T-Mobile US by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total transaction of $4,881,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 308,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,977,771.12. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total transaction of $539,775.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 156,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,725,789.73. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 51,457 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,636 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $201.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $225.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.14 and its 200 day moving average is $220.27. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $276.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. HSBC raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Williams Trading set a $263.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised T-Mobile US from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

Key Headlines Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reaffirmed a Buy rating on TMUS, reinforcing analyst confidence and supporting near-term sentiment. Article Title

JPMorgan reaffirmed a Buy rating on TMUS, reinforcing analyst confidence and supporting near-term sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting T?Mobile’s large buybacks and growing dividends frames the stock as a lower-volatility capital-return play, which can underpin valuation even if revenue/earnings slow. Article Title

Coverage highlighting T?Mobile’s large buybacks and growing dividends frames the stock as a lower-volatility capital-return play, which can underpin valuation even if revenue/earnings slow. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks previews TMUS’s Q4 report (Feb. 11), noting revenue growth drivers—5G, postpaid adds and premium services—could help lift results, but rising costs may limit margin upside. Investors should watch revenue mix and cost trends. Article Title

Zacks previews TMUS’s Q4 report (Feb. 11), noting revenue growth drivers—5G, postpaid adds and premium services—could help lift results, but rising costs may limit margin upside. Investors should watch revenue mix and cost trends. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets note broad analyst commentary on communication-services stocks (including TMUS); consensus tone remains mixed-to-bullish but focused on execution risks and capital allocation. Article Title

Multiple outlets note broad analyst commentary on communication-services stocks (including TMUS); consensus tone remains mixed-to-bullish but focused on execution risks and capital allocation. Neutral Sentiment: Preview pieces remind investors TMUS is scheduled to report quarterly results next week; short-term moves may be driven more by guidance and cost commentary than by headline subscriber adds alone. Article Title

Preview pieces remind investors TMUS is scheduled to report quarterly results next week; short-term moves may be driven more by guidance and cost commentary than by headline subscriber adds alone. Negative Sentiment: Zacks warns analysts expect a decline in quarterly EPS, increasing the risk of a negative reaction if TMUS can’t show margin improvement or raise guidance. Article Title

Zacks warns analysts expect a decline in quarterly EPS, increasing the risk of a negative reaction if TMUS can’t show margin improvement or raise guidance. Negative Sentiment: Verizon filed a lawsuit alleging T?Mobile’s advertising about customer savings is false, which raises reputational and potential financial/legal exposure; this is the largest immediate headline risk and could pressure valuation if escalated. Article Title

Verizon filed a lawsuit alleging T?Mobile’s advertising about customer savings is false, which raises reputational and potential financial/legal exposure; this is the largest immediate headline risk and could pressure valuation if escalated. Negative Sentiment: Follow-up coverage frames the Verizon suit as a valuation and advertising-credibility story, increasing uncertainty about marketing claims and potential damages or required ad changes. Article Title

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.