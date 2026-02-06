Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $149,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.73.

NYSE JNJ opened at $237.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.33. The company has a market cap of $572.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $141.50 and a 1-year high of $239.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.46. The company had revenue of $24.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

