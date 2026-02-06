Cullen Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,195,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,256 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $221,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,209,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,877,174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,637,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,313,000 after purchasing an additional 835,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,951,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,979,000 after buying an additional 52,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $237.66 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.58. The company has a market cap of $572.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.33.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.
Johnson & Johnson News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:
- Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital raised its price target to $255 and reiterated an Outperform, saying J&J is well positioned to manage legal overhang — a bullish signal that likely supported buying interest. RBC Sees Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Well Positioned to Manage Legal Overhang
- Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada published the PT increase to $255 (coverage note) — another explicit valuation lift that supports upward momentum in the share price. Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $255.00
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America bumped its price target to $227 from $221, citing the company’s stronger growth outlook — incremental analyst support that helps lift sentiment. BofA Lifts PT on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to $227 From $221 – Here’s Why
- Positive Sentiment: J&J received new approvals that deepen its oncology and medtech footprint — supports the company’s revenue mix shift toward higher-growth areas and longer-term upside. Johnson & Johnson Deepens Oncology And MedTech Footprint With New Approvals
- Positive Sentiment: Clinical updates on ERLEADA and DARZALEX FASPRO further shape J&J’s oncology growth story, supporting expectations that oncology revenue could meaningfully expand. ERLEADA And DARZALEX FASPRO Updates Shape Johnson And Johnson Oncology Story
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage pieces (including The Motley Fool) highlight J&J’s return to double?digit growth and question whether the stock is a bargain, increasing investor interest around valuation versus growth prospects. Johnson & Johnson’s Getting Back to Double-Digit Growth. Has the Stock Become a Bargain Buy?
- Neutral Sentiment: Discussion on whether current J&J pricing fully reflects its healthcare portfolio focus — useful context for valuation debate but ambiguous for immediate price impact. Is Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Pricing Reflect Recent Healthcare Portfolio Focus?
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.73.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.
The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.
