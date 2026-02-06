Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Franklin Covey Company (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.24 and traded as high as $19.81. Franklin Covey shares last traded at $19.0290, with a volume of 122,134 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Franklin Covey from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $219.84 million, a P/E ratio of -158.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $64.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.77 million. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Company will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Sean Merrill Covey sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $102,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 218,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,576.48. This represents a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 81.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 98.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC) is a global consulting and training firm specializing in performance improvement solutions for individuals and organizations. The company offers a range of services, including leadership development, productivity tools, execution frameworks and assessments designed to foster personal effectiveness and drive business results. Its flagship offerings integrate training workshops, digital resources and coaching to support clients in areas such as strategic planning, team productivity and change management.

The origins of Franklin Covey trace back to the merger in 1997 of Franklin Quest Co, founded in 1983 by Hyrum W.

