Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) vs. Premier (OTCMKTS:PRHL) Head to Head Comparison

Premier (OTCMKTS:PRHL – Get Free Report) and Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.3% of Duke Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Premier shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Duke Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Premier and Duke Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Duke Energy $31.66 billion 3.03 $4.52 billion $6.36 19.40

Duke Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Premier.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Premier and Duke Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier 0 0 0 0 0.00 Duke Energy 1 6 11 0 2.56

Duke Energy has a consensus price target of $134.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.04%. Given Duke Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Duke Energy is more favorable than Premier.

Profitability

This table compares Premier and Duke Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier N/A N/A N/A Duke Energy 15.76% 9.98% 2.69%

Summary

Duke Energy beats Premier on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier

Premier Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. The firm operates through its subsidiary companies, Energy Efficiency Experts, Inc. (E3) and The Power Company USA, LLC (TPC). It enables customers to reduce energy consumption, lower operating and maintenance costs, and realize environmental benefits. The company was founded on October 18, 1971 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel. This segment also engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and load-serving entities. The GU&I segment distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and power generation natural gas customers; and invests in pipeline transmission projects, renewable natural gas projects, and natural gas storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Duke Energy Holding Corp. and changed its name to Duke Energy Corporation in April 2006. Duke Energy Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

