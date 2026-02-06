Insider Selling: CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Sells $714,477.90 in Stock

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CFO Burt Podbere sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.33, for a total transaction of $714,477.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 177,484 shares in the company, valued at $77,796,561.72. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 9.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $377.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.33, a PEG ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.03. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $298.00 and a 1-year high of $566.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $472.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.65.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.21.

Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Aramco to support cybersecurity transformation in Saudi Arabia — a potential multi-year commercial opportunity in a large market. CrowdStrike Enters into MoU with Aramco

CrowdStrike signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Aramco to support cybersecurity transformation in Saudi Arabia — a potential multi-year commercial opportunity in a large market. Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike agreed to acquire SGNL for ~$740M to bolster identity security and counter AI-powered threats — strategic product expansion that supports cross-sell of identity and cloud security but could weigh on near-term cash/earnings. CrowdStrike Acquires SGNL

CrowdStrike agreed to acquire SGNL for ~$740M to bolster identity security and counter AI-powered threats — strategic product expansion that supports cross-sell of identity and cloud security but could weigh on near-term cash/earnings. Positive Sentiment: Some outlets (contrarian buys) are framing the pullback as an opportunity — CNBC highlighted CrowdStrike as unfairly caught in a broader software sell-off, which could attract value-minded buyers. We’re buying this name

Some outlets (contrarian buys) are framing the pullback as an opportunity — CNBC highlighted CrowdStrike as unfairly caught in a broader software sell-off, which could attract value-minded buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and analyst notes are debating valuation vs. growth — several pieces run a valuation check and outline why long-term ARR/cross-sell are supportive, but they also flag that multiples look rich versus near-term growth deceleration. Valuation Check

Coverage and analyst notes are debating valuation vs. growth — several pieces run a valuation check and outline why long-term ARR/cross-sell are supportive, but they also flag that multiples look rich versus near-term growth deceleration. Neutral Sentiment: Media mentions (Jim Cramer coverage) note institutional buying in some trusts and highlight both panic selling and long-term software demand — mixed signals for near-term flows. Jim Cramer Highlights Trust Holdings

Media mentions (Jim Cramer coverage) note institutional buying in some trusts and highlight both panic selling and long-term software demand — mixed signals for near-term flows. Negative Sentiment: Headline-driven selling: several wires note CrowdStrike is being sold harder than the market, contributing to today’s sharp down move as momentum and headline flows amplify price action. Seven Straight Sessions of Losses

Headline-driven selling: several wires note CrowdStrike is being sold harder than the market, contributing to today’s sharp down move as momentum and headline flows amplify price action. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade and bearish takes: Zacks cut coverage to a more negative stance (cited in multiple feeds), and opinion pieces highlight a >20% pullback from the 52-week high and valuation risk, pressuring sentiment. Zacks Downgrade

Analyst downgrade and bearish takes: Zacks cut coverage to a more negative stance (cited in multiple feeds), and opinion pieces highlight a >20% pullback from the 52-week high and valuation risk, pressuring sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: filings show CEO and CFO stock sales (disclosed Form 4 filings), which investors often view negatively during a sell-off even if small relative to holdings. Insider Selling Alerts

Insider selling: filings show CEO and CFO stock sales (disclosed Form 4 filings), which investors often view negatively during a sell-off even if small relative to holdings. Negative Sentiment: Macro/sector pressure and technical signals: analyst write-ups argue a “floor test” after a competitor upgrade and a 3?month ~22% slide reflect investor rotation out of high-multiple software names, adding selling momentum. Plunges 22% in 3 Months

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

