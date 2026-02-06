Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) vs. XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) Head-To-Head Survey

XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for XTI Aerospace and Intuitive Machines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XTI Aerospace 1 0 0 0 1.00 Intuitive Machines 2 3 9 0 2.50

Intuitive Machines has a consensus target price of $17.27, indicating a potential upside of 16.79%. Given Intuitive Machines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than XTI Aerospace.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

XTI Aerospace has a beta of 5.37, suggesting that its share price is 437% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Machines has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares XTI Aerospace and Intuitive Machines”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTI Aerospace $3.20 million 17.26 -$35.60 million ($7.34) -0.22 Intuitive Machines $218.49 million 12.20 -$283.41 million ($2.47) -5.99

XTI Aerospace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intuitive Machines. Intuitive Machines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XTI Aerospace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares XTI Aerospace and Intuitive Machines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTI Aerospace -1,326.49% -580.83% -181.11% Intuitive Machines -87.58% N/A -7.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of XTI Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of XTI Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.8% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intuitive Machines beats XTI Aerospace on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XTI Aerospace

XTI Aerospace, Inc. engages in the provision of aircraft manufacturing. It primarily focuses on the light and mid-size business aircraft market. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc. designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal. It also provides lunar data services, comprising Lunar data network, lunar south pole and far-side coverage, lunar positioning services, data relay, and data storage/caching. In addition, the company offers propulsion systems and navigation systems; engineering services contracts; lunar mobility vehicles, such as rovers and drones; power infrastructure that includes fission surface power; and human habitation systems. It serves its products to the U.S. government, commercial, and international customers. Intuitive Machines, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

