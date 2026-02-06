Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$78.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

POW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$58.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$60.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$69.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$72.88.

TSE POW opened at C$66.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.75. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$44.89 and a 1 year high of C$74.91.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.89 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.9289678 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Corp. of Canada is a diversified holding company with interests in financial services, communications, and other business sectors through its controlling interests in Power Financial. Power Financial in turn holds controlling interests in Great-West Life (an insurance conglomerate), IGM Financial (Canada’s largest nonbank asset manager), and Pargesa (a holding company with interests in European companies). Power Corp. bought out the remaining shares of Power Financial in February 2020.

