Sen. Markwayne Mullin Purchases Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS). In a filing disclosed on February 04th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in FirstCash stock on January 5th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on 12/29/2025.

FirstCash Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $177.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.71. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.51 and a 52 week high of $181.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.99.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

FirstCash announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $654,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,581 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,372.94. The trade was a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randel G. Owen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,482.20. This trade represents a 16.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,481,395 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Zacks Research lowered FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

