nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) SVP Jeanette Sellers Sells 2,182 Shares

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) SVP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,182 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $39,843.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 43,219 shares in the company, valued at $789,178.94. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Jeanette Sellers sold 1,330 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $24,844.40.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Jeanette Sellers sold 1,507 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $36,906.43.

nCino Price Performance

NCNO traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $17.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,007,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49. nCino Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $34.55. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. nCino had a positive return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.71%.The company had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.910 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.210-0.220 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

nCino declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting nCino

Here are the key news stories impacting nCino this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and outlook were constructive — nCino beat Q4 revenue and EPS estimates, reported year-over-year revenue growth (~9.6%), and set FY2026 and Q4 2026 guidance (FY EPS 0.900–0.910). This underlying operational improvement is a supporting catalyst for the shares. MarketBeat: NCNO coverage

Board-authorized buyback — nCino’s board approved a $100 million repurchase program (roughly up to ~3.7% of shares), which signals management believes the stock is undervalued and can provide buy-side support over time. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst landscape — consensus remains a moderate buy with a wide spread of ratings and an average price target notably above current levels; this creates both upside narrative and variability in near-term sentiment. MarketBeat: Analyst coverage

Institutional ownership is high (?95% held by institutions), which can amplify moves as funds rebalance; modest liquidity relative to historical trading ranges can exaggerate price moves. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling — multiple insiders sold large blocks on Feb 3–4 (CEO Sean Desmond, CFO Gregory Orenstein, director Pierre Naude, other officers). The concentrated insider sales (each several thousand shares, director sale ~$453k) are being interpreted by the market as a near-term negative signal and are pressuring the stock. InsiderTrades alert

Significant insider selling — multiple insiders sold large blocks on Feb 3–4 (CEO Sean Desmond, CFO Gregory Orenstein, director Pierre Naude, other officers). The concentrated insider sales (each several thousand shares, director sale ~$453k) are being interpreted by the market as a near-term negative signal and are pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade — Zacks lowered NCNO from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which likely reduced buy-side conviction in the short term. Zacks downgrade

Analyst downgrade — Zacks lowered NCNO from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which likely reduced buy-side conviction in the short term. Negative Sentiment: Press coverage highlights selling pressure — outlets are flagging the insider selling as a catalyst weighing on shares, amplifying the negative market reaction. AktienCheck: Insider selling story

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised nCino from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on nCino from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in nCino by 186.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 255.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 68.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 5,022.2% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in nCino by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc provides a cloud-based banking operating system designed to modernize and streamline processes for financial institutions. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, the nCino Bank Operating System integrates key banking functions into a unified platform, enabling banks and credit unions to enhance efficiency, reduce risk and improve customer experiences.

Founded in 2012 as a spinoff from Live Oak Bank, nCino launched its flagship offering to address the needs of commercial and retail lenders seeking to replace legacy systems.

