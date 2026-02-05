Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The coal producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Peabody Energy's conference call:

Centurion longwall mining started ahead of schedule and is expected to ramp to an average of 4.7 million tons/year , with an updated project NPV of $2.1 billion at $225 benchmark pricing and segment realizations rising toward 80%+ of the premium hard coking coal index.

Peabody finished 2025 with strong liquidity and cash generation — $575 million cash, >$900 million total liquidity, Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $118 million and full-year operating cash flow of $336 million — supporting the company's stated priority of returning cash to shareholders.

Market fundamentals are improving for metallurgical coal (benchmark pricing up ~15% in late 2025 and tightening Chinese supply plus rising Indian demand) while thermal markets remain broadly stable, and potential Indonesian production quotas could further tighten seaborne thermal supply.

2026 guidance flags near-term headwinds — seaborne thermal volumes are expected to decline with unit costs rising to about $50/ton (driven by lower production and FX) and operational cadence effects (longwall moves and mine sequencing) will weigh on early?year shipments and margins.

Peabody’s early-stage critical minerals program (800+ PRB samples) shows encouraging heavy rare earths, germanium and gallium prospects and a recommended $6.25 million Wyoming grant for a pilot, but commercialization timing and economics remain uncertain.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 2.7%

BTU traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $34.05. 2,304,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,366. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.40. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -117.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.99.

In other news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $73,693.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 82,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,803.56. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,092,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,208,031 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $123,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,531 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,151,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 742.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 281,576 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 248,140 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 493.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 288,115 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 239,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

BTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Peabody Energy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation is one of the world’s largest private-sector coal companies, engaged primarily in the production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company’s operations span surface and underground mines, serving utilities, steel mills and other industrial customers that rely on coal as an essential component in power generation and steelmaking. Peabody’s product portfolio includes high-energy thermal coal for electricity generation and low-volatile metallurgical coal used in steel production, reflecting its diverse end-market reach.

Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy has grown from a regional mining concern into a global energy supplier.

