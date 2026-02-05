Kaspa Hits One Day Trading Volume of $39.64 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $824.26 million and approximately $39.64 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 27,176,913,049 coins and its circulating supply is 27,176,784,836 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspaunchained.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 27,176,267,092.58839. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.03059798 USD and is down -7.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 215 active market(s) with $38,961,912.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

