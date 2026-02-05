Mike Rogers Acquires 1,600 Shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) insider Mike Rogers purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,556 per share, for a total transaction of £40,896.

Experian stock traded down GBX 2 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,553. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,210,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,027,309. The company has a market cap of £23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Experian plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,461.92 and a 1-year high of GBX 4,101. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,230.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,529.72.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,600 target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,907 to GBX 3,824 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,181.

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software. We also assist millions of people to realise their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and to innovate.

